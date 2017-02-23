Boomer & Carton: Jerry Seems Happy To Have Boomer Back

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco cherishes the time he spends with Boomer, as well he should.
So it was no surprise that on Thursday the “update maven” had a little extra pep in his step upon the Booms’ return from vacation. He also had the time to reminisce, considering all of the sports locals were off on Wednesday night.
Still, this was a very entertaining segment, as the guys got into several other things, including Syracuse hoops stunning Duke, Rick Pitino getting into it with a North Carolina fan, and Joe Girardi’s thoughts on MLB rule changes.
Have a listen.