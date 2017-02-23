Best Of Boomer & Carton: Jose Canseco Proves He Can’t Take The Heat

February 23, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Boomer & Carton, WFAN

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Jose Canseco has been no stranger to controversy over the years.

From discussing his tumultuous playing career to his outspoken stance on performance-enhancing drugs in baseball, Canseco has never been one to come up tongue-tied when he has had something on his mind.

Well, on April 2, 2008, the former slugger called in to the Boomer & Carton Show to discuss his new book “Vindicated,” and things quickly got out of hand. It was without question one of the more memorable moments in the 10-year history of the show.

Boomer and Craig peppered Canseco with hard-hitting questions, particularly on his dislike of Alex Rodriguez, but the former “Bash Brother” wasn’t having any of it and the conversation ended abruptly, with him hanging up after just a few minutes.

The guys then had a field day taking Canseco to task.

Have a listen.

