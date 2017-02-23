Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Feb. 23, 2017

February 23, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

With Thursday came a highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” you won’t soon forget. We know Boomer sure won’t.

Craig was happy to have Boomer back by his side and the two made up for lost time by adding another edition to their collection of radio gold. The guys started with the NBA trade deadline and what it might mean for both the Knicks and the Nets, and then moved on to discussions on MLB rule changes and Dick Vitale. Later, Craig stalked Jerry Recco and Gov. Chris Christie called in to discuss some recent rumors floating around regarding his future.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

