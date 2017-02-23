Best Of Boomer & Carton: Jim Nantz’s Portrait

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Jim Nantz has long been a topic of discussion on the Boomer & Carton Show.
One of the more odd exchanges took place in October of 2009, when the guys took the legendary CBS Sports commentator to task for apparently wanting to hang a portrait of himself in his own house.
Later, Boomer and Craig debated how to properly decorate one’s home. That is, if you don’t want to end up in divorce court.
Check it out.
