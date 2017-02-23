2 Lanes In Each Direction Shut Down On BQE After Debris Spill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four lanes of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway were shut down in Brooklyn Heights Thursday evening after a debris spill.
CBS2 has learned the debris fell onto the expressway on the BQE between Atlantic Avenue and Cadman Plaza.
Two lanes were closed in each direction. The westbound lanes reopened soon afterward, but two eastbound lanes remained closed as of 8:50 p.m.
The FDNY was on the scene for debris that fell from a truck. There were no reports of transports to hospitals as of 8:50 p.m.