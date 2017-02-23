CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man Steals Television From Bronx Building, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man caught on video stealing a television from a building in the Bronx earlier this month.
Authorities say the suspect broke into a residential building on Bristow Street and Boston Road at around 12:40 p.m. on Feb. 13 and removed a television and a laptop from a locked room before fleeing the scene.
Surveillance video shows the man placing the large, flat-screened television into a shopping crate on the street.
The NYPD says the suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark-colored jeans.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.