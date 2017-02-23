De Blasio To Meet With Federal Prosecutors Friday, Reports Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Multiple reports Thursday night said Mayor Bill de Blasio will be questioned by federal prosecutors and the FBI on Friday.
The New York Times reported that de Blasio will be interviewed about the fundraising scandal that has swirled around the Mayor’s office for nearly a year.
A federal probe is looking into whether the mayor and his aides gave favorable treatment to donors who contributed to his 2013 mayoral run. The donors in question reportedly include Harendra Singh and his city lease for the Water’s Edge restaurant in Queens and real estate investor Jona Rechnitz.
De Blasio has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, saying everything was done with the advice of his legal team.
CBS2 has been staking out the offices for de Blasio’s attorneys for the past several days as he has arrived and left.
CBS2 reached out to the Mayor’s office for a response. The mayor’s office said it had no comment.
Last December, de Blasio was fined nearly $48,000 for violating spending rules during his 2013 campaign for mayor.