NYPD ‘Hipster Detective’ Rick Lee Retiring

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Detective Rick Lee – better known as the “hipster cop” is retiring this week.

Lee, a community affairs detective in the 1st Precinct, has been on the job for 25 years. He gained attention in particular during the Occupy Wall Street protests in 2011 – in particular for his stylish sartorial choices.

“I don’t dress like your average detective,” Lee told 1010 WINS. “Not to demean my colleagues in any way, but you know, I have always tried to dress well when I was out.”

Lee said his style and demeanor helped calm the situation during the Occupy Wall Street protests.

“I found the whole thing funny; amusing. I guess it was a bit of levity on the whole Occupy Wall Street situation, which was very tense and stressful, so I guess it kind of served its purpose,” he said.

DNAInfo reported Lee worked as a carpenter before he joined the NYPD at the age of 25. He began as a transit officer and then worked as a patrolman in the 1st Precinct before moving to community affairs, the publication reported.

Now, he is happy to get to spend time with his dog.

“I’m just kind of chilling out with my dog, actually. He’s very happy that I’m not going to work anymore. I have a Shetland sheep dog – Shelby – so he’s very happy that I’m home all the time now. But for the first time in my life, basically since I was about 14 years old, I don’t have to be anywhere or do anything,” Lee said. “It’s a very new feeling for me.”

Lee also said he is looking forward to traveling.

“I’ll probably do some traveling. I’ve never been to California. I have to put my feet in the Pacific at least once before I die – stuff like that, you know. I’ve never been to Europe, so probably do some traveling,” he said.

He also noted that he has been a lifelong fan of 1010 WINS.

“I have to thank you guys. Basically, I’ve listened to 1010 WINS my whole life. Growing up, my mom had it playing in the kitchen, and pretty much every morning at 5 o’clock, I would get up and turn on 1010 WINS to get the traffic report to see what my commute was going to be to work every day,” he said.