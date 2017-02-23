CBS2_header-logo
Anthony, Rose Staying As Knicks Fail To Strike Deals Before Trade Deadline

February 23, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Knicks are standing pat.

Despite trade rumors swirling for weeks about stars Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose, the Knicks made no deals before the NBA’s 3 p.m. trade deadline Thursday.

The Knicks had reportedly shopped Anthony around in hopes of acquiring assets to build around Kristaps Porzingis. But Anthony’s no-trade clause and hefty contract — he’s due $26.2 million next season and has a $27.9 million player option for 2018-19 — were obstacles.

New York had reportedly gauged the interest of the Cavaliers, Celtics and Clippers — contending teams that Anthony might have considered waiving his no-trade clause for. But the 10-time All-Star has insisted he wants to remain a Knick and build a winner in New York. He also expressed hesitation of uprooting his wife and son.

Anthony trade rumors are unlikely to die, however. With Jackson seemingly looking to go in another direction, the Knicks are expected to explore moving the star forward again in the offseason.

MORE: Charles Oakley Planning To Attend Knicks Game In Cleveland

Several teams had reportedly shown interest in acquiring Rose, including the Minnesota Timberwolves. A trade with the T-Wolves would have likely landed 26-year-old point guard Ricky Rubio in return.

According to the New York Post’s Marc Berman, some Knicks executives had questions about Rubio’s durability and strength after experiencing knee issues earlier in his career. However, ESPN’s Marc Stein said the Knicks were prepared to pull the trigger on a Rose-for-Rubio trade but the Timberwolves balked.

Rose, whom the Knicks acquired in a trade with the Bulls last summer, is in the final year of his contract.

The Knicks are 23-34 and are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. They play at the defending world champion Cavaliers on Thursday night.

