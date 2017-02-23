Multiple NJ TRANSIT Lines Suspended Due To Fire Department Activity Near Portal Bridge

NEWARK (CBSNewYork) — Several NJ TRANSIT lines have been suspended due to fire department activity near the Portal Bridge.
The Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Raritan Valley Line and MidTown Direct trains are all suspended in both directions between New York and Newark Penn Station.
NJ TRANSIT says MidTown Direct trains are being diverted in and out of Hoboken. Cross-honoring is also in effect with NJ TRANSIT bus, private carriers and with PATH at Newark, Hoboken, and 33rd Street in New York.
