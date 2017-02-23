‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: UFC Fight Night 105 And An Interview With Bellator MMA President Scott Coker

NEW YORK (WFAN) — This week on WFAN’s “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman break down a truly dynamic UFC Fight Night 105 card from Halifax, Canada. The UFC desperately needed a bounce-back night after the widely criticized UFC 208. With a variety of entertaining matchups and outcomes, UFC fans were once again pitted in the driver’s seat. UFC Fight Night 105’s main event between top heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne grabbed headlines not for what happened during the fight but for what was said after the vicious knockout.
Also this past weekend, Bellator 172, which contained as much action, if not more, than its MMA counterpart, drew a lot of attention because of a fight that didn’t take place. The guys talked with Bellator president Scott Coker about the canceled Bellator debut of Fedor Emelianenko and why his opponent, former NFL player Matt Mitrione, had to withdraw on such short notice.
With the UFC locking down the pay-per-view side of mixed martial arts, Bellator has been a cornerstone for fight-thirsty fans to see big-time names on cable TV. A very relaxed Coker talked Mitrione’s teased last-minute replacement, Tito Ortiz’s farewell fight fiasco, the possibility of a UFC vs. Bellator event and much more.
