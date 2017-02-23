Police: Man Wanted For Groping Woman While Riding E Train In Queens

February 23, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: E train, Queens, Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man who they said groped a woman while riding the subway in Queens.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 on a northbound E train between Queens Plaza and Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said a 46-year-old woman was riding the train when a man touched her thigh. When the woman got up from her seat to confront the man, he then grabbed her behind and smiled, according to police.

The woman then got off the train at Roosevelt Avenue. The suspect stayed on board.

Police describe the suspect as a 25-year-old Asian man, about 200 pounds and 5’6″ tall. He has black hair, brown eyes, glasses and was last seen wearing a black coat and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

