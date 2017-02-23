CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Protest In Anaheim Over Video Of Off-Duty Officer Firing Gun Turns Violent

February 23, 2017 6:45 AM
Filed Under: Anaheim, LAPD, Magdalena Doris

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — Violent confrontations broke out between police and protesters on the streets of  Anaheim, California after a video shows an off-duty Los Angeles police officer firing his gun during a dispute with teens outside his home.

Protesters stood outside the Anaheim home of the officer overnight with their hands raised, chanting, “Don’t shoot the kids.”

MORE: Full Coverage From CBS Los Angeles

But some of the protesters quickly got out of hand, throwing rocks at the home of the officer, spray-painting his garage and scratching a truck in his garage, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

They are calling for him to be arrested after cellphone video surfaced showing the off-duty officer shooting at the ground near a group of teens.

According to a statement from the LAPD, there have been “ongoing issues with juveniles walking across the officer’s property.”

Tuesday afternoon, a group of students were walking home from school when an argument began on the off-duty officer’s front lawn.

An eighth grader says it quickly escalated and turned physical, the officer far outnumbered by teenagers.

“He tackled me, wrestling me and he was chocking me like this,” the student said.

Shortly afterwards, the officer is seen on the video firing his gun towards the ground, sending the teens running.

The 13-year-old was detained for allegedly telling the officer “I’m going to shoot you,” but the teen and his mother deny that claim, instead telling a local Los Angeles reporter he threatened legal action.

“Not, ‘shoot you,'” the mother said. “‘I’m going to sue you’ because that was his defense at the time. To say that when he’s being assaulted the way he was.”

Another 15-year-old student was also arrested on suspicion of assault and battery, but was later released.

As for the officer involved, the LAPD says he is on administrative leave while the department evaluates if his “use of deadly force complied with LAPD’s policies and procedures.”

The protests later dispersed and 24 people were charged with misdemeanors. Anaheim police say they are reviewing other videos of the altercation to get a clearer picture of what happened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia