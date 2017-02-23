Protest In Anaheim Over Video Of Off-Duty Officer Firing Gun Turns Violent

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — Violent confrontations broke out between police and protesters on the streets of Anaheim, California after a video shows an off-duty Los Angeles police officer firing his gun during a dispute with teens outside his home.

Protesters stood outside the Anaheim home of the officer overnight with their hands raised, chanting, “Don’t shoot the kids.”

But some of the protesters quickly got out of hand, throwing rocks at the home of the officer, spray-painting his garage and scratching a truck in his garage, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

They are calling for him to be arrested after cellphone video surfaced showing the off-duty officer shooting at the ground near a group of teens.

According to a statement from the LAPD, there have been “ongoing issues with juveniles walking across the officer’s property.”

Tuesday afternoon, a group of students were walking home from school when an argument began on the off-duty officer’s front lawn.

An eighth grader says it quickly escalated and turned physical, the officer far outnumbered by teenagers.

“He tackled me, wrestling me and he was chocking me like this,” the student said.

Shortly afterwards, the officer is seen on the video firing his gun towards the ground, sending the teens running.

The 13-year-old was detained for allegedly telling the officer “I’m going to shoot you,” but the teen and his mother deny that claim, instead telling a local Los Angeles reporter he threatened legal action.

“Not, ‘shoot you,'” the mother said. “‘I’m going to sue you’ because that was his defense at the time. To say that when he’s being assaulted the way he was.”

Another 15-year-old student was also arrested on suspicion of assault and battery, but was later released.

As for the officer involved, the LAPD says he is on administrative leave while the department evaluates if his “use of deadly force complied with LAPD’s policies and procedures.”

The protests later dispersed and 24 people were charged with misdemeanors. Anaheim police say they are reviewing other videos of the altercation to get a clearer picture of what happened.