CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Schumer Calls For Changes At TSA After 11 People Walk Through Unstaffed Gate At JFK

February 23, 2017 8:32 PM
Filed Under: JFK, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Mike Smeltz, security screening, Sen. Charles Schumer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After 11 people were able to walk through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at John F. Kennedy International Airport this week, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is pushing the agency to update its security procedures.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, Schumer said it just does not make any sense how 11 people were simply able to go through a security line at JFK this past Monday.

“This problem of leaving a gate undone means there’s poor supervision,” Schumer said.

The security line was left unattended because TSA workers were opening up a separate PreCheck lane. Schumer said such mistakes can be easily solved if the TSA follows recommendations laid out six months ago by the Department of Homeland Security.

Those recommendations include creating a single, unifying overseer of every department that has a role in airport security.

“Different people are in charge of different things, so no one has full responsibility,” Schumer said.

When the gate went unstaffed around 6 a.m. Monday, three of the 11 people who passed through set off the metal detector. There was no agent present to perform further screening to determine why.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said TSA officials waited until 8 a.m. before notifying them about the breach. By that time, all the unchecked passengers were presumed to have boarded their flights and taken off.

The TSA said Monday that it is reviewing what happened and will be retraining and disciplining employees as they see fit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia