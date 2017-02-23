WATCH: Dick Vitale’s Call Of Syracuse Buzzer Beater Will Get You Ready For March Madness

Ryan Mayer

While the big basketball news of the day revolves around the NBA Trade Deadline, college basketball is nearing the end of its regular season and last night, it produced a memorable moment. The Syracuse Orange, 16-12 and 8-7 in the ACC, played host to the No. 10 ranked Duke Blue Devils and their cache of talented freshman/sophomores at the Carrier Dome.

The Orange held their own, and were able to force an errant shot from Duke’s Luke Kennard with just 10 seconds left in the game and with the score tied at 75. Tyler Lydon pulled down the rebound and got the ball into the hands of John Gillon, who pulled up for a game-winning three. The legendary Dick Vitale of ESPN was on the call, and with a magic moment unfolding, provided the perfect reaction to Gillon’s heroics.

John Gillon wins it at the buzzer for Cuse! #DUKEvsCUSE pic.twitter.com/MEW1SrkB3a — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) February 23, 2017

Ready for March Madness yet? If not, you’d better get ready seeing as Selection Sunday is now just three weeks away.