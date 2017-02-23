‘Baseless Political Debate:’ LI Congressmen Opt For Telephone Town Halls

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Because of anger over President Donald Trump’s policies, two Republican Long Island congressmen have decided to hold town hall meetings via telephone instead of in a public forum.
Some Long Islanders are not happy with the decision made by Congressman Peter King and Congressman Lee Zeldin to hold meeting in this manner. But King defended the move.
“These public meetings just turn into shouting matches,” King said. “People coming to them, for the most part as we’ve seen — have no interest for what you have to say. To me, is a baseless political debate.”
King also told WCBS 880 he recently personally met with leaders of protest groups. Zeldin also said he has been meeting with the public in his office as well at in his mobile office.
“There are people who are asking for town halls for the purpose of disrupting the town hall,” Zeldin said.
Newly-elected Democratic congressman Tom Suozzi, however, has decided to hold an in-person town hall meeting.