CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Lawmakers Join Tenants, Advocates At Rally Against ‘Construction Harassment’

February 23, 2017 6:48 PM
Filed Under: City Hall, Helen Rosenthal, Margaret Chin, New York City Council, Nolita

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents at a Bronx apartment building said they’re living a nightmare — harassed and forced to live in deplorable conditions.

On Thursday, CBS2’s Jessica Moore went inside one apartment building to see the so-called construction harassment first hand.

Councilwoman Margaret Chin (Lower East Side) joined dozens of advocates and jilted tenants at City Hall.

“We will be able to stop the noise, stop the clouds of dust,” she said.

The group was protesting what they called construction harassment by greedy landlords.

“I think what these tenants want is very simple justice. They want to be able to live in a home that’s safe,” Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal (Upper West Side) said.

Specifically, they want the city council to pass twelve bills designed to end harassment and give tenants legal ground to stand on in court.

“They call it NoLita. We call it ‘no low income tenants allowed,” Henry Dombrowski said.

Dombrowski lived with a leaky roof for 15 years until it finally collapsed.

“They’re always polite — we’re sorry; we’ll work on it, and it never happens,” he said.

It’s a struggle Leander Hardaway knows all too well.

“If this was a New York State penitentiary with these health conditions it would be closed down,” Hardaway said.

Hardaway and his four young children have been sleeping on mattresses in a South Bronx building while their apartment is gutted.

“These are all things designed to work on people’s stress level when they live in a community like this,” Hardaway said.

Hardaway said in November, the landlord sent someone to fix a leak and told the family of six to move downstairs. The job was supposed to be done by December.

The building on Prospect Ave has since gone into Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a trustee overseeing repairs and maintenance.

Hardaway said the problems are systemic and calculated.

“A lot of people don’t speak English and what happens is the landlords know that because the building has been flipped a few times and these landlords know they’re dealing with a population that can be marginalized and moved around,” he said.

It’s a harsh reality that advocates are now hoping to change.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia