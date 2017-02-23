Winning $435 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Indiana

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — One winning Powerball ticket was sold in Indiana Wednesday with an estimated jackpot of $435 million.
The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2. Wednesday’s drawing was the first time in nearly three months that the jackpot had climbed above $400 million.
Powerball says there was one Match Five Power Play winner — a ticket bought in New Jersey now worth $2 million. One ticket in New York also hit the Match Five, winning $1 million.
The top prize drops back to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday night.
Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.
