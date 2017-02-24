No. 1 Train Service Shuts Down For Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The No. 1 Train is out of service for the weekend due to planned work.
The entire length of the No. 1 service, from South Ferry in Lower Manhattan to Van Cortlandt Park-242nd Street in the Bronx, was shut down effective at 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
The trains will not resume running until 5 a.m. Monday.
As alternatives, uptown No. 2 and 3 trains will run local between Times Square-42nd Street and Chambers Street, while downtown No. 2 and 3 trains will run local between 96th and Chambers streets.
Late-night No. 3 service is also running from Harlem-148th Street to New Lots Avenue.
Passengers headed north of 96th Street may also take the A Train at any time, or the C Train except during overnight hours. Passengers headed to Lower Manhattan may switch to the R Train at Times Square-42nd Street.
The M3 and M100 buses are also alternatives.
Shuttle buses are also running along five routes in lieu of No. 1 Train service. They will run on Broadway between 242nd and 207th streets, Dyckman Street between the No. 1 and A Train stations during late nights only, St. Nicholas Avenue between 191st and 168th streets with free transfer to the M3 bus, Broadway between 168th and 96th streets, and Lower Manhattan between Chambers Street and South Ferry.