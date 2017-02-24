AMBER Alert Issued For Missing 6-Year-Old Bridgeport Girl | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

2/24 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

February 24, 2017 8:00 AM
Morning!

Get ready for another warm spring-ish day! Actually, if we hit 65 or greater, we’ll be feeling more like May! It’s a great day to take off work, just don’t tell anyone! Just kidding! It’s great day for anything!

(credit: CBS2)

Skies will be partly cloudy and our launching pad for temps begins at a balmy 51°. Expect milder temps in in hte interior of NJ away from the coast. We could be feeling the 70s! The east end will be significantly cooler with winds coming off the water, temps will be in the 40s & 50s.

Have a good one! G

