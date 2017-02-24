BREAKING NEWS: AMBER Alert Issued For Missing 6-Year-Old Bridgeport Girl | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | COMMUTER ALERT: GWB Upper Level Traffic Resumes Following Police Activity | Watch Live | Traffic

2/24 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

February 24, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re in for a treat this afternoon with temperatures running about 25° above normal! And this — combined with sunshine — will make your Friday even more enjoyable! Highs today will be in the upper 60’s and low 70’s with 50’s along the coast.

nu tu tri state travel 15 2/24 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will be another unseasonably mild night with partly cloudy skies and some areas of fog. Temps are only expected to fall into the mid and low 50’s by daybreak.

We’ll see more in the way of clouds tomorrow with an isolated shower possible into the afternoon. But the main events looks to be in the late afternoon and evening hours as a cold front sends some showers our way; even some thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Expect slightly cooler highs in the low 60’s.

nu tu surface 2 2/24 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Sunday, it will be dramatically cooler with wake-up wind chills in the 20’s and highs stuck in the 40’s!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia