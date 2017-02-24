2/24 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’re in for a treat this afternoon with temperatures running about 25° above normal! And this — combined with sunshine — will make your Friday even more enjoyable! Highs today will be in the upper 60’s and low 70’s with 50’s along the coast.
It will be another unseasonably mild night with partly cloudy skies and some areas of fog. Temps are only expected to fall into the mid and low 50’s by daybreak.
We’ll see more in the way of clouds tomorrow with an isolated shower possible into the afternoon. But the main events looks to be in the late afternoon and evening hours as a cold front sends some showers our way; even some thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Expect slightly cooler highs in the low 60’s.
As for Sunday, it will be dramatically cooler with wake-up wind chills in the 20’s and highs stuck in the 40’s!