50 Stories: World Trade Center Bombing Introduces Threat Of International Terrorism

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York February 24, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: 1993 World Trade Center Bombing, 50 Stories, Wayne Cabot, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 Stories podcast, Wayne Cabot revisits the remarkable event that rocked the city 24 years ago this week.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

Related: Back Stories: World Trade Center Bombing In 1993

The bombing of the World Trade Center in 1993 was the precursor to the times we live under today and introduced us to the threat of international terrorism.

Related: From The Vault: World Trade Center Bombing In 1993

Wayne looks back and brings things forward with the help of the WCBS reporters who lived through that day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia