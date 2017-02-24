50 Stories: World Trade Center Bombing Introduces Threat Of International Terrorism

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 Stories podcast, Wayne Cabot revisits the remarkable event that rocked the city 24 years ago this week.
Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
Related: Back Stories: World Trade Center Bombing In 1993
The bombing of the World Trade Center in 1993 was the precursor to the times we live under today and introduced us to the threat of international terrorism.
Related: From The Vault: World Trade Center Bombing In 1993
Wayne looks back and brings things forward with the help of the WCBS reporters who lived through that day.