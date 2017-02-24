Boomer & Carton: Knicks Do Nothing Off And On The Court

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
The NBA trade deadline came and went on Thursday with the Knicks doing nothing.
Boomer and Craig got things going Friday by concluding that Phil Jackson’s inactivity speaks volumes.
On the court, the Knicks returned from the All-Star break to take on LeBron James and the Cavaliers in Cleveland and it went about as expected. Adding to the circus, Charles Oakley was in attendance, sitting next to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.
