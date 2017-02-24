Best Of Boomer & Carton: Jerry Springer Is Connected To The Booms

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The relationship between Jerry Springer and Boomer goes back years.
Springer paid the Boomer & Carton Show a visit on Aug. 6, 2014, and it was clear early on that the famed television talk show host was just thrilled to be in the studio.
The connection between Springer and Esiason goes all the way back to Boomer’s playing days in Cincinnati. After a brief stint as mayor of the city, Springer was a respected news anchor and covered the Bengals.
The interview got started with Jerry explaining the evolution of the “Jerry Springer Show.” The native New Yorker then talked about his relationships with Maury Povich, Oprah, and Pete Rose, and he professed his love for baseball.
Springer also revealed that he would prefer to sit on a bench, but could press 80 pounds if he had to.
Have yourself a listen.