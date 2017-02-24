Best Of Boomer & Carton: Johnny Bench And Craig’s Chicken Suit

NEW YORK (WFAN) — When a legend like Johnny Bench makes plans to stop by, you clear your schedule and get comfortable.
That’s exactly what Boomer and Craig did on June 1, 2012, in anticipation of the Hall of Fame catcher’s arrival.
Bench sat down with the guys inside the Allstate Studio and talked about a whole host of topics, ranging from his stellar playing career to his children. He also discussed his relationships with Pete Rose and Ted Williams, and the mark performance-enhancing drugs have made on the game.
Bench seemed to get a real kick out of Craig donning the chicken suit, a move done to pay homage to the San Diego Chicken and Bench’s stint on the Emmy Award-winning series, “The Baseball Bunch,” which aired in the early 1980s.
It ended up being one of the most amazing interviews ever conducted during the decade-long history of the Boomer & Carton Show. We hope you enjoy it.
Please click here to see more of the greatest moments in the history of the Boomer & Carton Show