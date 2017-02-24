Best Of Boomer & Carton: Michelle Beadle Has Some Good, Clean Fun

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Craig was very, very, very excited that the lovely Michelle Beadle made her way to the studio on June 8, 2012.
He was also pumped up because the situation was a little uncomfortable, especially for Boomer.
Beadle, who had recently taken a job with NBC, which was why she was permitted to come on the WFAN, told the guys all about her time at ESPN (she has since returned to the “Worldwide Leader”), as well as the path that she had followed up to that point in her career. You see, she did some stints working alongside Michael Kay and Colin Cowherd, two people Craig has a special place for in his heart.
We heard a little about the Texas native’s personal life, how she is a big mixed-martial arts fan and how she loves the San Antonio Spurs. Beadle talked about her relationship — or lack thereof — with her former colleague, Erin Andrews. We also found out that Beadle was a pretty decent golfer and that she could bench press upwards of 150 pounds.
Before saying goodbye, Beadle promised to make a return visit very soon, which obviously delighted the smitten Craig.
