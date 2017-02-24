Dog Walker Dies After Falling Down Stairs In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dog walker in Brooklyn died in a freak accident this week, when he fell down a flight of stairs while walking two dogs he was looking after.
Police said Christian Dallett, 53, died from a head injury after falling down the stairs in a building in Red Hook on Thursday.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, a woman named Lisa talked emotionally Friday about Dallett – her family’s dog walker – as she stood in her doorway on a small clearing before the steep, brown wooden staircase.
“He’s been fantastic and he was a really nice man and very good with our dogs,” Lisa said.
Dallett was substituting for his girlfriend to walk Lisa’s two dogs – something he often did. It is believed that as Dallett was talking the dogs down the steep staircase, he either slipped or was pulled down the flight of stairs by the dogs.
“We came home and we found him,” Lisa said.
An autopsy determined that Dallett died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the New York City Medical Examiner’s office.