Charles Oakley Attends Knicks-Cavaliers Game In Cleveland

CLEVELAND (CBSNewYork/AP) — Charles Oakley, still at odds with the New York Knicks, watched his former team in his hometown Thursday night.

The Cleveland native sat next to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert as the Knicks played the defending NBA champions. According to Cleveland.com, Oakley was the guest of LeBron James’ attorney Frederick Nantz, and Gilbert invited him into the courtside seats.

Charles Oakley sitting with Cavalier owner Dan Gilbert. pic.twitter.com/UDgcHwF27R — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) February 24, 2017

The former power forward attended his first Knicks game since being arrested after getting into an altercation with security guards at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

Oakley has a strained relationship with Knicks owner James Dolan, who banned the former player a few days following the incident. Dolan lifted the ban after meeting with Oakley and NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Oakley has yet to accept the invitation and hasn’t returned to the Garden.

Oakley reiterated to the New York Daily News on Thursday that he’s still not ready to move past the incident.

MORE: Oakley To Become Player/Coach In Ice Cube’s 3-On-3 League

“How long would it take you to get over something?” he said.

Oakley became a fan favorite when he played for the Knicks from 1988-98, but has had a falling out with the organization in recent years. He attended the Knicks game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 8 and sat a few rows from Dolan.

Security guards approached Oakley early in the game and an incident ensued. Oakley was restrained after pushing a security guard before being removed from the building and handcuffed.

Cavaliers star LeBron James has come out in support of Oakley. The four-time MVP finished a recent postgame interview with reporters saying, “Charles Oakley for president.”

Oakley, who attended high school in Cleveland, tweeted his plans of returning to his hometown Thursday morning.

On my to LAND!!!!! — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) February 23, 2017

While Oakley’s situation has created another element of controversy in the Knicks’ lost season, coach Jeff Hornacek found some humor in the situation.

“He’s always said he’s a Knicks guy, so hopefully he’s cheering for us,” Hornacek said before Thursday’s game.

The Cavaliers beat the Knicks, 119-104.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)