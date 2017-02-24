New Jersey EMT Arrested, Faces Child Pornography Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man was arrested Friday and charged with exchanging sexually explicit messages and photos with a 12-year-old boy, Woodbridge police said.
Zachary Motta, 22, of Iselin, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of child pornography. Motta worked as an emergency medical technician at a hospital in New Brunswick and served with the Iselin Volunteer Fire Company, police said.
Police said between October 2016 and February 2017, Motta and they boy had sexually explicit conversations online. They also shared lewd photos of themselves, police said.
The investigation began after the boy’s mother contacted authorities.
The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Pennisi of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3330, or Detective Chesseri of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3115.