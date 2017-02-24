Long Snapper Zak DeOssie Re-Signs With Giants

February 24, 2017 4:13 PM
Filed Under: New York Giants, Zak DeOssie

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Long snapper Zak DeOssie will be back with the New York Giants for an 11th season.

The Giants announced Friday that the team’s second longest-tenured player has signed a new contract.

“Let’s goooo @Giants!” DeOssie tweeted Friday afternoon. “I can’t leave this team!! Not in this lifetime…best city and fans in the world. Thank you for letting be a part of it.”

The 33-year-old DeOssie, who could have become a free agent, and quarterback Eli Manning are the only active Giants who played with the teams that won Super Bowls after the 2007 and ’11 season. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, linebacker Mark Herzlich and tackle Will Beatty were members of the 2011 team along with DeOssie and Manning.

A fourth-round draft choice out of Brown, DeOssie has played in 156 of 160 regular-season games and all 10 of the team’s postseason games. He missed the final four games of the 2015 season after wrist surgery.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia