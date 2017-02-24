Middle School Sports In Glen Rock On The Chopping Block Due To Tight Budget

GLEN ROCK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Budgets are tight in school districts across the area, and when money becomes scarce tough decisions have to be made.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported, one school district is considering making cuts to its athletic program.

Glen Rock’s school district is in a pickle — they need to cut their budget. One possible solution is eliminating some sports at the middle school level, and it’s stirring up the sleepy town.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea. I know we pay high taxes in this town, but our educational system is what we do it for, and the children need the sports activities to keep them occupied,” Donna Roberto said.

“There has to be places where budgets are cut. Sports unfortunately are one of those that could be cut, but it also could be subsidized by parents’ payments,” Ray Chuebaun suggested.

For small towns like Glen Rock, sports teams are part of the community’s identity.

“This would be a big loss for the town, because Glen Rock is known in this area for good sports, high quality sports. So it would be a big loss for the town and school system,” Xiomara Peredez said.

The superintendent said baseball, basketball, and soccer are on the chopping block for a reason.

“It did not eliminate opportunity because the same offerings remain available through the borough recreation department programs.”

Some wonder if there’s a middle ground.

“Maybe the school can find a way to pay for some of it. The town could pay for some of it and the parents could pay for some of it,” Rob Dill said.

It’s not just sports — music and arts have also become victims of budget shortfalls. The Glen Rock Board of Education will hold a meeting on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. The public is invited to comment.