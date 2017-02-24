CBS2_header-logo
No Ligament Damage For Kristaps Porzingis

February 24, 2017 3:36 PM
Filed Under: injuryreport, Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Kristaps Porzingis did not seriously injure his right ankle Thursday night in Cleveland, although the Knicks star is expected to miss some time.

Porzingis said Friday tests revaled that he did not suffer any ligament damage when he turned his ankle in the second quarter of the Knicks’ 119-104 loss to the Cavaliers. Porzingis said he will miss Saturday’s game against Philadelphia, but he didn’t rule out that he could return Monday against Toronto.

MORE: Schmeelk: Knicks’ Silence At Deadline Compounds Jackson’s Failures

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Porzingis is expected to be sidelined several days.

The 7-foot-3 power forward limped off the court and did not return. He was seen wearing a walking boot after the game.

The 21-year-old has played in 50 of the Knicks’ 58 games this season and is averaging 18.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

