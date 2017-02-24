Nursing Home Evacuated, Grenades Found Inside Resident’s Refrigerator

NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two World War II-era grenades found at a nursing home in Rockland County forced an evacuation Friday.
Police were called to the Tappan Zee Manor Nursing Home on Mountainview Avenue in Central Nyack shortly before 3 p.m.
Investigators discovered the hand grenades inside the refrigerator of a 91-year-old resident. They also searched the man’s car, but did not find anything else suspicious.
Residents had to sit outside on folding chairs until the building was deemed safe.
The bomb squad will now X-ray the grenades to determine if they’re live.