Crooks: New-Look NYCFC Has Vieira Excited About What’s To Come

By Glenn Crooks

» More Columns

“I think the roster is much better than last year.”

With those words, New York City FC head coach Patrick Vieira expects his club to raise the bar following a 17-point improvement in 2016, the second year of the franchise.

The additions to the first team have been numerous, led by Designated Player Maxi Moralez.

“He will bring us something different we didn’t have last year,” Vieira said of Moralez. “He will set up well with the way we want to play.”

MORE: ‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: NYCFC’s Exciting Exhibition In Ecuador

The Argentinian midfielder has vast experience, having made 142 appearances in Serie A with Atalanta. Moralez, who spent last season with Leon in Liga MX, will turn 30 on Monday and is regarded as a playmaker who can unlock a defense and provide a quality final pass for those in front of him.

Is it possible that MLS MVP David Villa can improve on his 23 goals from last season with enhanced delivery out of the midfield?

“For me, David’s getting younger,” Vieira said of Villa, who is now 35. “What I will want from David is a better season than last year. That’s what I want from every single player.”

That includes another aging icon, 37-year-old Andrea Pirlo. The Italian maestro could form a powerful compliment to the deceptive and creative abilities of Moralez.

“You know what? I’m not worried at all about Andrea,” Vieira said. “Age is just a number. He knows how to conduct himself and I have an honest relationship with him. All you have to do is look at him in training and look at his desire.”

While Pirlo was commencing the construction of his legend at A.C. Milan in 2001, James Sands was negotiating his first steps as a baby. The 16-year-old is the first player out of the NYCFC Academy to ever train with the first team and he has impressed Pirlo, Villa and his coach. Sands, who has excelled as a holding midfielder, is in strong consideration to sign the team’s first Homegrown contract.

“We talk about it every single day with Claudio (Reyna) and the staff,” Vieira said. “We need to think carefully to how we can help him develop and what the next step is for him.”

Vieira has indicated that Sands’ development will be curtailed if he is not playing every weekend. Furthermore, when preseason camp breaks on Sunday, Sands will re-join the U-17 National Team as they prepare for World Cup qualifying.

“We have to look out for the boy,” Vieira said. “In the summer, he may need to have a break. We will have a good plan for him.”

The midfield is stocked with the additions of 19-year-old Venezuelan Yangel Herrera, Finnish international Alexander Ring (25) and Panamanian Miguel Camargo (23). At the back, Alexander Callens is expected to fill a central role. The 23-year-old, who has 10 caps with Peru, adds skill and pace to the back line. Due to the completion of international paperwork and in Camargo’s case, an injury, Vieira has only been able to incorporate the nascent group in the last few days.

“It’s been a bit frustrating,” Vieira said. “The players that have arrived late are not at the same physical level as the other players. We have one more preseason game on Saturday and I’ll have a look at them. It’s going to take a few more games until I can find my starting XI.”

Since an early February trip to Ecuador, NYCFC has been training in Tucson, Arizona, and competing in the Desert Diamond Cup. City meets Sporting KC on Saturday, after getting shut out by the New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo in the first two matches of the event. Vieira, with a full compliment of players, said he is anxious to observe and evaluate the internal competition.

“I think we have better players overall this year,” he said. “Last year, we didn’t have so many choices. It’s a young group and we have two or three really good players at each position. That means, if you want to play you have to be at your best.”

For all things futbol and NYCFC, please follow Glenn on Twitter at @GlennCrooks