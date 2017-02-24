CBS2_header-logo
At Promotion Ceremony, NYPD Sergeant Mourns Mentor Lost To Gunman

February 24, 2017 8:17 PM
Filed Under: Bronx Police Shooting, Myles Miller, Sgt. Emmanuel Kwo, Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD sergeant was promoted to lieutenant Friday, nearly four months after he was shot in his leg in a shooting that cost another sergeant his life.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, promotion ceremonies often leave officers wistful. But Sgt. Emmanuel Kwo, who was promoted to lieutenant, sat in the audience wistful for another reason.

His mentor, Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, died protecting him last November in a shootout with a violent suspect in the Bronx.

The hero sergeant’s final act was to shout, “Gun!”

“Because of the sacrifice of my friend, my mentor, I’m able to be a lieutenant today.” Kwo said.

Tuozzolo and Kwo were responding to a domestic call last week when the suspect fired. Kwo was shot in the leg.

The suspect, career criminal Manuel Rosales, was killed when officers returned fire.

Tuozzolo’s wife, Lisa – who has not spoken publicly since the shooting – said her family has grown in the time since with the support and guidance of the men and women of the NYPD.

Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo

NYPD Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo was shot and killed in the line of duty in the Bronx on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (Credit: NYPD)

“Paul’s sacrifice can only occur if something good comes out of it,” Lisa Tuozzolo said.

Tuozzolo, 41, was a married father of two young boys. He had 19 years on the force and could have retired in less than a year.

