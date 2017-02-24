‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: The Preseason Winds Down

February 24, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Glenn Crooks, NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss NYCFC coach Patrick Vieira’s dilemma in determining his staring 11.

MORE: Crooks: New-Look NYCFC Has Vieira Excited About What’s To Come

The guys also look ahead to NYCFC’s opener at Orlando City and discuss the Red Bulls’ tie with Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions League, as well as FC Dallas, which appears to be in midseason form.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz@GlennCrooks@tkolker and @jrojasa75
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia