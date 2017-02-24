Utah Couple Keeps Pregnancy Secret For 9 Months, Surprises Grandmother

ROY, UTAH (CBSNewYork) — A grandmother in Utah got the surprise of a lifetime when a couple waiting nine months before announcing their pregnancy.

At the Pease home in Utah, things are about to get crazier, as Tannin and Katie welcome boy number three, who was born on Monday.

But their little bundle of joy, named Saul, came as a major surprise to his grandma.

“We kept it a secret for the entire pregnancy,” the boy’s father, Tannin Pease, said.

Which explains grandma’s reaction as she learns about the pregnancy and the delivery scheduled for the next day.

“She had the best reaction. It was so fun,”

Tannin and Katie planned to wait at least four months to tell anyone they were pregnant after having two miscarriages. But then they decided to just keep waiting.

“Months went on and I just thought that it would be a fun surprise,” Katie said.

Some close relatives were able to guess, but for friends, the announcement came via Facebook Live from the hospital right before the baby was to be born.

“Yup, we’re having a baby today,” the couple said.

As for grandma, she lives out of state, but the couple said keeping such a secret still required a lot of stayin ghome.

“Strategic excuses and very good planning,” Tannin said.

Now that it’s all over, the reaction made it all worth while.

Baby Saul was born weighing seven pounds and seven ounces.