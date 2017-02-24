Man Grabbed Fan’s Yarmulke, Made Anti-Semitic Remarks At Yankees Game, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released a photo Friday of a man who allegedly took a yarmulke off another fan’s head during a game at Yankee Stadium last year and made anti-Semitic remarks.
Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 of last year, the 45-year-old victim was watching the game at Yankee Stadium when the man behind him took the yarmulke off his head, police said.
The man then made the anti-Semitic remarks, and went on to give the victim’s yarmulke back, police said. The suspect left the stadium without further incident, police said.
The suspect was described as a white male about 28 years old, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.