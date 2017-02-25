2/25 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Well the warm weather couldn’t last forever, and the strong storms rolling through ahead of a cold front will help knock us back down to reality. Expect clearing skies tonight with winds staying gusty as temps drop into the 30s & 40s across the area.
Tomorrow will be a dry day from start to finish, but it’ll be a good 20+ degrees colder for everyone! Expect temps to top off only in the upper 30s & low 40s, which is right where we should be. But gusty winds will make it feel colder through the day…A definite shock to the system after the warmth yesterday & today.
Monday will be a warmer day with mostly sunny skies and temps hitting the upper 40s & low 50s.
