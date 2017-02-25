Bread Delivery Truck Collides With Motorcycle In Fatal Williamsburg Hit-And-Run Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Traffic safety investigators are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred in Williamsburg early Saturday morning.
As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reports, a bread truck making its daily rounds collided with a 68-year-old man on a Suzuki motorcycle at Bushwick Avenue and Montrose Street around 5:00 am.
Police say the truck fled the scene and was arrested without incident a half-mile away at Manhattan and Grand Streets.
The victim was rushed to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Some locals aren’t surprised something like this happened in the area.
“Cyclists get struck on this specific street on the regular,” one man said.
“I ride my bike for work or to commute to and from work,” said another.” Bushwick’s always been dangerous.”
Roy, who manages a nearby bagel shop, agrees.
“People don’t drive safe,” he says. “They just go, especially around here, the big truck comes in, they swipe the car.”
Still, others maintain they’re not concerned about the safety of the roads in the area.
The driver of the bread delivery truck is in police custody with charges pending.