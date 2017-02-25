Fort Lee Mayor Seeks Reimbursement From Port Authority For Bridgegate Legal Expenses

FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The mayor of Fort Lee is looking for reimbursement from the Port Authority for legal expenses incurred as a result of Bridgegate.
In a letter sent to Port Authority Chairman John Degnan earlier this month, Mayor Mark Sokolich is demanding a $334,000 reimbursement from the agency.
Residents sat in halted traffic for four days in September 2013 and the borough wound up paying extra legal fees as investigators uncovered the political payback scheme put into play by allies of Governor Chris Christie to punish Sokolich for failing to endorse his 2013 re-election.
As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reports, the borough planned to spend $17,000 but ultimately put out $220,000 with one criminal defense attorney and $110,000 to Borough Attorney Lee Cohen.