New Jersey Man Charged With Inappropriately Touching Minor

February 25, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: Bergen County, Mahwah, New Jersey

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a 14-year-old boy earlier this month.

According to authorities, members of the Mahwah Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit received information on Thursday that the victim was groped by 33-year-old Christopher Geier of Hawthorne, on Feb. 6 in Mahwah.

On Friday, members of the police department and SVU contacted Geier regarding the allegations made against him. The suspect arrived at the prosecutor’s office and was arrested without incident following an interview with detectives.

Geier has been charged with one count of criminal sexual contact and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. He’s currently in custody at Bergen County Jail, pending arraignment.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia