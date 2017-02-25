New Jersey Man Charged With Inappropriately Touching Minor

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a 14-year-old boy earlier this month.
According to authorities, members of the Mahwah Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit received information on Thursday that the victim was groped by 33-year-old Christopher Geier of Hawthorne, on Feb. 6 in Mahwah.
On Friday, members of the police department and SVU contacted Geier regarding the allegations made against him. The suspect arrived at the prosecutor’s office and was arrested without incident following an interview with detectives.
Geier has been charged with one count of criminal sexual contact and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. He’s currently in custody at Bergen County Jail, pending arraignment.