Pedestrian Killed In Suffolk County Crash

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was struck and killed by an SUV in Suffolk County Friday night.
Police say Cynthia Chorzempa, 62, of Holbrook, was crossing the street in front of 132 Ronkonkoma Ave around 8:00 pm when she was struck by a 2011 GMC Yukon.
Chorzempa was transported Stony Brook University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The vehicle remained at the scene and has been impounded for a safety check as the investigation continues.
Detectives ask anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.