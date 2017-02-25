Suffolk County Clerks Busted For Selling Booze To Minors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Suffolk County announced the arrests of four people this week for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.
According to police, eleven businesses were checked for compliance with the law on Thursday evening between 7:00 and 10:00.
In total, four clerks were arrested and charged with unlawfully dealing with a minor in the first degree.
Mohammed Haque, 47, of Deer Park, Savas Sahin, 44, of Medford, Muhammad Ajmal, 55, of Mastic, and Juan Martinez-Ramirez, 47, of Centereach, were all issued field appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in First District Court in April.