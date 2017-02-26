CBS2_header-logo
Celebrities React To Death Of ‘Titanic,’ ‘Apollo 13’ Actor Bill Paxton

February 26, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Bill Paxton, Notable Deaths, Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Celebrities like Tom Hanks, Bette Midler, Larry King and others are paying tribute to actor Bill Paxton, who died Saturday at age 61, according to a family representative.

“The Terminator,” and HBO series “Big Love” died Saturday from complications to surgery, a family representative said Sunday.

“Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx.” — Tom Hanks, on Twitter.

“Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill — a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family.” — Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Twitter.

“Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my (love) & support 2 u.” — Jamie Lee Curtis, on Twitter.

“Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia. In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch “One False Move” or “A Simple Plan” to see this lovely leading man, at his finest.” –Rob Lowe, in multiple Twitter posts.

“Bill Paxton was a big-hearted, thoughtful and honorable person. He always had a smile on his face and could entertain any room with his wonderful stories of his many amazing years in Hollywood. Bill was extremely supportive of other actors, and the filmmaking process – a delight to work with. It was a wonderful time to be on set with him for five years. My heart breaks for his family.” — Chloδ Sevigny, Paxton’s “Big Love” co-star.

“Just heard the so so sad news about my pal #BillPaxton. So talented, special and the sweetest guy you’d ever want to meet. RIP my friend.”– Paul Reiser, on Twitter.

“So profoundly sorry to hear that #BillPaxton has died. My family & I were such fans; we send our condolences and deepest sympathy to his.” — Bette Midler, on Twitter.

“Bill Paxton. A very talented man. As skilled with comedy as he was with drama. Carpe Diem. #rip” — Zach Braff, on Twitter

“My fave thing about Bill Paxton was he saw his wife Louise on a London bus 30 yrs ago & never let her go. Everyone loved Bill.” — Dana Delany, on Twitter.

“Very shocked and saddened by the passing of (hash)BillPaxton. Interviewed him several times. A class act. One of the best in the business.” — Larry King, on Twitter.

“Met (hash)BillPaxton years ago — immediately apparent that he was a kind, warm, down-to-earth and most excellent human being. (hash)RIPBILLPAXTON” — Patricia Heaton, on Twitter.

“We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Bill Paxton. Big Love was a seminal series for HBO for many years due to Bill’s extraordinary talent and grace. Off screen, he was as warm, smart and fun as one could be. A true friend to so many at HBO. He will be greatly missed”. — HBO

“Bill was, of course, a gifted and popular actor with so many memorable roles on film and television. His colleagues at CBS and Warner Bros. Television will also remember a guy who lit up every room with infectious charm, energy and warmth, and as a great storyteller who loved to share entertaining anecdotes and stories about his work.” — CBS and Warner Bros. Television

Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

