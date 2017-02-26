NYPD: Woman Fatally Stabbed In Far Rockaway, Boyfriend Arrested

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to a fatal stabbing in Queens early Sunday morning.
According to police, a 51-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman were found with several stab wounds at a residence on Beach 32nd Street in Far Rockaway at around 1:51 a.m.
The 51-year-old woman, believed to be the suspect’s girlfriend, was pronounced dead the the scene, 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman reported.
The 74-year-old woman, believed to be the victim’s mother, was taken to Jamaica Medical center in stable condition, police said.
Authorities say a knife was discovered on the scene.
The name of the victim has not yet been released, due to pending family notification.
An investigation is ongoing.