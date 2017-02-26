Man Arrested, Charged In West Milford Home Burglary

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey police have arrested a man in connection to a burglary in Passaic County last week.
West Milford Police arrested 21-year-old Austin Demarest, of Hewitt, for allegedly entering an unlocked home on Riverside Road and stealing jewelry, collectible coins, and loose change.
The homeowner’s juvenile son disrupted the burglary when he came home from school, according to police.
Demarest is charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft. Police say he’s the primary and only suspect in two other burglaries in the same area, which both remain under investigation.
The suspect was transported to Passaic County Jail where he awaits his first court appearance.