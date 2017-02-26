Man Arrested In Connection To Hamilton Heights Homicide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in custody in connection to a stabbing that left 48-year-old Eloise Liz dead inside her Hamilton Heights apartment.
Police say 34-year-old Alexander Felix, of Brooklyn, is charged with second degree murder and burglary.
Officers were called to 640 West 153 St. for reports of a dispute. Upon arrival, police discovered Liz, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from multiple stab wounds about her body.
Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.
Some in the building, like Abby Ramos, were grief stricken.
“She was a nice person,” she said. “Decent, she was my friend.”
Friends of the victim said she lived in the apartment on West 153rd Street with her adult son and daughter.
As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reports, this was the same building where in December 23-year-old Isaac Duran Infante confessed to killing 36-year-old Felicia Barahona and their 4-year-old son, Miguel.
The investigation continues.