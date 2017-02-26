Memorial Held For Victims Of 1993 WTC Bombing

February 26, 2017 7:13 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Today marks 24 years since the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.

A ceremony was held today at the September 11th memorial at Ground Zero. At 12:18 there was a moment of silence to mark the time the explosive detonated in an underground parking garage beneath the north tower.


Michael Macko lost his father, Bill, that day. While time has healed the pain somewhat, he tells WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron the memorial service always brings it right back out.

“You know it’s important to remember my father,” he told CBS2 Sunday. “You know, it’s very bittersweet. It’s very lovely that there’s a beautiful memorial in the 9/11 museum with the story of ’93.”


The 9/11 museum now has portraits of the six victims in the 1993 attack on display. Their names are also preserved in bronze alongside victims of the 9/11 attacks.

