Mother, Infant Found Dead In Fire At Mount Vernon Home

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Westchester County community is in mourning after an infant and young mother died in a raging fire overnight.
Authorities say the fire broke out at a home on South 13th Avenue in Mount Vernon at around 3:35 a.m. There was a total of three firetrucks and more than 30 firefighters on the scene.
Police said 11 people lived in the two-story home. But a mother and young infant did not make it out alive, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.
Their bodies weren’t recovered from the blaze until around 5 a.m., an hour and a half later after the fire started.
Throughout the morning, family members have been comforting each other in mourning.
“I just heard the fire trucks, and that’s what woke me up,” one neighbor said. “My heart goes out to the family.”
The names of the victims were not immediately known.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.